Love Island USA: Why did Noah Purvis leave the villa?

Noah Purvis has been removed from the Love Island USA villa - why did he leave?

Noah, a 24-year-old from Imperial, Missouri, was one of three boys to join the villa this week.

But just a day after entering he was removed from the villa.

In a statement, programme makers CBS explained why Noah left the villa.

They said: "It has been brought to our attention that cast member Noah Purvis provided false information on his application to Love Island, which violates his contestant agreement. He has been removed from the show."

As of writing Noah has yet to directly respond to his exit.

But in a post on Instagram, he told his followers: "When they try to tear you down and use... You go harder than ever before because you are you!" Noah added: "No one can determine your future but you!"

Love Island USA continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 in the UK.

In tonight's episode, the remaining two new boys - Bennie and Bennett - head out on days.

Bennie heads out with Cley, who is currently coupled up with Johnny. Following the date Cely fills the girls in on the date and how it went and shortly after, she speaks with Johnny.

Cely says: “I’m just going to lay it all out. He’s very, very cool. It was such an easy conversation.”

She continues: “I said I’m not going to be that girl who says ‘no don’t talk to me’. But the fact is that was going on and in the back of my mind I’m still thinking about you and I can’t wait to

come back to you, that says so much.”

Meanwhile the arrival of new boy Bennett instantly caught the eye on Kierstan who expressed she was attracted to him.

Speaking in the garden, Kierstan says: “It’s good to have you in here. You’re just what the Villa needed. You’re just what I needed.”

Reflecting on his feelings for Kierstan in the Beach Hut, Bennett says: “The feelings and that spark is definitely there between her and I. I’m definitely very excited to find someone that I

could make that special connection with in here.”

Alongside the main show, weekly round-up show Love Island USA: More To Love is also available exclusively on ITV Hub.

