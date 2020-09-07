Love Island USA season 2 cast Instagram and Twitter usernames

Wondering the Instagram and Twitter usernames of the Love Island USA season 2 cast?
Wonder no more, here's where to follow the Love Island America contestants.
The second series of Love Island USA airs on ITV2 from 9PM on Monday, September 7 and continues nightly.
Due to the pandemic this year the ‘Island’ of love is set this year in Las Vegas. This season, the singletons will be sequestered in a “bubble” at a stunning villa on top of Caesars Entertainment’s boutique hotel, The Cromwell.
Host Arielle Vandenberg and narrator Matthew Hoffman will return to preside over the antics as these singles embark on a summer of potential romance in one of the most famous cities in the world.
Playing the definitive game of love, the US Islanders will get to know each other in the hope of finding ‘the one’. But as new bombshells arrive on the ‘Island’, which couples will stand the test of time and make it all the way to the final, and have a chance of bagging the $50,000 cash prize?
All the social media details of Love Island America contestants are below.
Love Island 2020 USA season 2 contestants
Carrington Rodriguez - 23-year-old from Salt Lake City, Utah
Instagram username: @c_rod003
Cely Vazquez - 24-year-old from Sacramento, California
Instagram username: @thecelyvazquez
Connor Trott - 23-year-old from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Instagram username: @trottfit
James McCool - 27-year-old from Winchester, Virginia
Instagram username: @james_mccool1
Jeremiah White - 22-year-old from De Kalb, Mississippi
Instagram username: @cortezwhite_
Johnny Middlebrooks - 22-year-old from Chesapeake, Virginia
Instagram username: @johnny_llee
Justine Ndiba - 27-year-old from Rockaway, New Jersey
Instagram username: @justinejoy312
Kaitlynn Anderson - 27-year-old from Lapeer, Michigan
Instagram username: @kaitlynnjanderson
Twitter username: @kaitlynnstweets
Kierstan Saulter - 23-year-old from Austin, Texas
Instagram username: @kierstansaulter
Mackenzie Dipman - 24-year-old from Scottsdale, Arizona
Instagram username: @mackenziedipman
Moira Tumas - 28-year-old from Brielle, New Jersey
Instagram username: @moiratumas
Rachel Lundell - 21-year-old from Minneapolis, Minnesota
Instagram username: @grant_crapp
Tre Forte - 25-year-old from Boca Raton, Florida
Instagram username: @tgiforte
