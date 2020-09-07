Love Island USA season 2 cast Instagram and Twitter usernames

Wondering the Instagram and Twitter usernames of the Love Island USA season 2 cast?

Wonder no more, here's where to follow the Love Island America contestants.

The second series of Love Island USA airs on ITV2 from 9PM on Monday, September 7 and continues nightly.

Due to the pandemic this year the ‘Island’ of love is set this year in Las Vegas. This season, the singletons will be sequestered in a “bubble” at a stunning villa on top of Caesars Entertainment’s boutique hotel, The Cromwell.

Host Arielle Vandenberg and narrator Matthew Hoffman will return to preside over the antics as these singles embark on a summer of potential romance in one of the most famous cities in the world.

Playing the definitive game of love, the US Islanders will get to know each other in the hope of finding ‘the one’. But as new bombshells arrive on the ‘Island’, which couples will stand the test of time and make it all the way to the final, and have a chance of bagging the $50,000 cash prize?

All the social media details of Love Island America contestants are below.

Love Island 2020 USA season 2 contestants

Carrington Rodriguez - 23-year-old from Salt Lake City, Utah

Instagram username: @c_rod003

Cely Vazquez - 24-year-old from Sacramento, California

Instagram username: @thecelyvazquez

Connor Trott - 23-year-old from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Instagram username: @trottfit

James McCool - 27-year-old from Winchester, Virginia

Instagram username: @james_mccool1

Jeremiah White - 22-year-old from De Kalb, Mississippi

Instagram username: @cortezwhite_

Johnny Middlebrooks - 22-year-old from Chesapeake, Virginia

Instagram username: @johnny_llee

Justine Ndiba - 27-year-old from Rockaway, New Jersey

Instagram username: @justinejoy312

Kaitlynn Anderson - 27-year-old from Lapeer, Michigan

Instagram username: @kaitlynnjanderson

Twitter username: @kaitlynnstweets

Kierstan Saulter - 23-year-old from Austin, Texas

Instagram username: @kierstansaulter

Mackenzie Dipman - 24-year-old from Scottsdale, Arizona

Instagram username: @mackenziedipman

Moira Tumas - 28-year-old from Brielle, New Jersey

Instagram username: @moiratumas

Rachel Lundell - 21-year-old from Minneapolis, Minnesota

Instagram username: @grant_crapp

Tre Forte - 25-year-old from Boca Raton, Florida

Instagram username: @tgiforte

The second series of Love Island: USA starts Monday September 7 at 9pm on ITV2

Episodes will continue nightly.

