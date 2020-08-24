Love Island USA's second season will air here in the UK on ITV.

While the UK version has been rested this summer, due to the pandemic, the American show is going ahead - albeit in a very different setting.

Rather than the resort on the island of Fiji that featured in the first series, the new run will film at a hotel in Las Vegas.

The cast, to be announced will form a “bubble” at Caesars Entertainment’s boutique hotel, The Cromwell.

Love Island USA started in August on US TV and will come to the UK on ITV2 from Monday, September 7.

Episodes will air nightly at 9PM.

Host Arielle Vandenberg and narrator Matthew Hoffman will both return to reprise their roles, alongside a brand new cast.

Playing the definitive game of love, the US Islanders will get to know each other in the hope of finding ‘the one’. But as new bombshells arrive on the ‘Island’, which couples will stand the test of time and make it all the way to the final, and have a chance of bagging the $50,000 cash prize?

As for the UK show, as well as the summer season being cancelled there will also be no winter run.

Instead Love Island UK will return bigger and better than ever with an extended run in summer 2021.

Host Laura Whitmore recently took to Twitter after news that this year's run had been postponed.

She wrote: "Like with a lot of things because of restrictions with travel, social distancing and unable to plan ahead, Love Island is postponed until 2021.

"Great news is that there have been more applications then any other series! Next year is going to be BIG. Stay safe"

While there will be no full series of Love Island for a while, ITV is filming a series of reunion specials.

The episodes will allow viewers to check in on the couples who fell head over heels on the Isle of Love and whose romances are still going strong back on home ground.

They’ll also reunite those Islanders who have found themselves single once more, to share their experiences too.

