Love Island's Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt are expecting their first child

Love Island 2017 couple Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt have made a special announcement.

Runners up on the show over three years ago now, the pair are still going strong.

And on Sunday night (May 17), Camilla and Jamie took to social media to reveal they were expecting their first child together.

They shared a short video featuring their first baby scan, announcing the due date as October.

"So @jamiejewitt_ and I have managed to make something pretty special and we're not talking about the video... #17weeks #October2020," Camilla captioned the clip.

Fellow Love Island stars were quick to congratulate the happy couple.

"Oh wow!!! 😍😍😍😍 Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️" wrote Gabby Allen.

Amber Davies added: "OMG I CAN'T BELIEVE IT! Congratulations!!!!!"

And Olivia Attwood wrote: "OMG congratulations!!! This is so lovely you guys"

Camilla and Jamie are set to become the fourth Love Island couple to welcome a child.

They join 2015's Cally Jane Beech and Luis Morrison and 2017's Jess Shears and Dom Lever, as well as 2016's Cara de la Hoyde and Nathan Massey who are expecting their second child later this year.

Last year saw Camilla and Jamie discuss the possibility of marriage.

"We haven’t said if it's on or off the cards so we’re just seeing how we’re getting on. We’ll see what’s happening," Camilla said in an interview. "It’s about being in the right place at the right time."

Speaking to the Daily Mail newspaper, she added: "We were quite fortunate in that we met and had this amazing time on the show which was three weeks from the end, so we had this incredible experience on Love Island. I was just really lucky."