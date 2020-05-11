Love Island 'considering autumn series in 2020 set in the Canary Islands'

Love Island could air an autumn series in 2020, it's been claimed.

Earlier this month ITV officially confirmed that the usual summer series had been cancelled due to the ongoing global health crisis.

While the channel announced the series would be back in 2021, bosses are said to be considering an earlier return to screen if possible.

It's been reported that producers are looking at staging a series in the autumn, potentially set in the Canary Islands.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "The location is up in the air, as Majorca would maybe be a bit chilly by September/October, but the Canary Islands could be possible.

"Casting was well under way for the summer season and producers don't want to lose some of the gems they had hand-picked.

"The winter series lacked a few standout characters, so they had been careful to find reality TV wannabes with looks as well as brains and personality."

For now, it's a case of wait and see with the ongoing lockdown, travel and social distancing restrictions causing a halt to almost all TV production.

Announcing the cancellation of the summer series of Love Island last week, Kevin Lygo, Director of Television at ITV said: "We have tried every which way to make Love Island this summer but logistically it's just not possible to produce it in a way that safeguards the wellbeing of everyone involved and that for us is the priority.

“In normal circumstances we would be preparing very soon to travel out to the location in Mallorca to get the villa ready but clearly that’s now out of the question.

“We are very sorry for fans of the show but making it safely is our prime concern and Love Island will be back stronger than ever in 2021. In the meantime Love Island fans can still enjoy all six series of Love Island on BritBox.”

Host Laura Whitmore added on Twitter: "Like with a lot of things because of restrictions with travel, social distancing and unable to plan ahead, Love Island is postponed until 2021.

"Great news is that there have been more applications then any other series! Next year is going to be BIG. Stay safe."

Love Island's first ever winter series took place earlier this year in a brand new villa in Cape Town, South Africa.

It was Finley Tapp & Paige Turley who won Love Island's first ever winter series last month, splitting the £50,000 cash prize.

They beat Siânnise Fudge & Luke Trotman while Demi Jones & Luke Mabbott finished in third and Jess Gale & Ched Uzor were fourth.

