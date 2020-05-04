Love Island 2020 cancelled as ITV confirm show will return in 2021

Love Island's upcoming summer series has been cancelled, ITV has announced.

Following its first ever winter series which concluded in February the show was set to return for its usual summer season in June.

Advertisements

However the ongoing global health crisis has seen the next series of the show pushed back to 2021.

Kevin Lygo, Director of Television at ITV said: "We have tried every which way to make Love Island this summer but logistically it's just not possible to produce it in a way that safeguards the wellbeing of everyone involved and that for us is the priority.

“In normal circumstances we would be preparing very soon to travel out to the location in Mallorca to get the villa ready but clearly that’s now out of the question.

“We are very sorry for fans of the show but making it safely is our prime concern and Love Island will be back stronger than ever in 2021. In the meantime Love Island fans can still enjoy all six series of Love Island on BritBox.”

Host Laura Whitmore added on Twitter: "Like with a lot of things because of restrictions with travel, social distancing and unable to plan ahead, Love Island is postponed until 2021.

"Great news is that there have been more applications then any other series! Next year is going to be BIG. Stay safe"

It's not yet been confirmed if the 2021 series will air next summer or, like the latest run, in the winter.

Either way, applications to be on the show in future are currently open.

Advertisements

It was reported earlier this week that some 12,000 people had already applied.

A casting call reads: "ITV2 are looking for vibrant singles from across the UK who want to head to the sun, in search of love.

"The chosen cast will spend time in a luxury villa, getting to know one another, but to remain in paradise they must win the hearts of the public and their fellow Islanders who ultimately decide their fate on Love Island."

You can apply online via ITV.com/LoveIsland.

Meanwhile, it's been reported that Laura Whitmore is to sign a deal worth £1 million to return as host of the show whenever it is back on air.

Laura had stepped in for the late Caroline Flack as presenter of Love Island for its recent winter series.

"Laura was an instant hit on Love Island, and when the winter series wrapped, the producers knew straight away they wanted her back," a source claimed to The Sun newspaper. “She’s a real professional, with a easy camera manner, and they love the combination of her hosting with her boyfriend — Iain Stirling — providing commentary."

The latest series of Love Island was won by Finley Tapp & Paige Turley who split the £50,000 cash prize.

Advertisements

They beat Siânnise Fudge & Luke Trotman while Demi Jones & Luke Mabbott finished in third and Jess Gale & Ched Uzor were fourth.

You can catch up on episodes of Love Island online via the ITV Hub.

More on: Love Island 2020