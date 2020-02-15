Latest Love Island episode cancelled after death of Caroline Flack

Tonight's episode of Love Island (Saturday, February 15) has been cancelled in the wake of Caroline Flack's death.

Caroline was tragically found dead today at the age of 40.

From 2015 up until this year, Caroline had hosted Love Island on ITV2 but was replaced for the most recent series by Laura Whitmore.

This evening's latest episode of Love Island - February 15 - will not air as scheduled.

ITV said in a statement: "Everybody at Love Island and ITV is shocked and saddened by this desperately sad news.

"Caroline was a much loved member of the Love Island team and our sincere thoughts and condolences are with her family and friends."

Meanwhile, in a statement released earlier today, Caroline's family confirmed her death: "We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February.

"We would ask that the press both respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time."

A lawyer for Caroline's family said that she had been discovered in her flat in east London having sadly taken her own life

If you ever need help, Samaritans offer confidential advice and support, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week over the phone on 116 123 or online