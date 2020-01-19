Tonight's Love Island 2020 sees tension between the Islanders rise in the fallout of Friday's recoupling.

Eve Gale was the first Islander to leave the villa in last week's Love Island results after a dramatic recoupling.

This evening's show follows all the fallout.

After Connagh chose to couple up with Sophie in the recoupling, Connor says in the Beach Hut: “I'm so p****ed off. There were so many girls who wanted to get to know him but he stole my bird when we were happy together.

"He should have gone about things a different way. He should have coupled up with Siânnise, got to know her, he could have still gotten to know Sophie if he wanted to.

“It’s hard not to be awkward now. It’s going to be a bit hard, but he’s brought that on himself.”

He later tells the boys: "I don't know if I can trust him anymore. I feel like he's snaked me out. He's not been honest, like he said."

Later when Mike is giving Connagh his opinion on the situation - suggesting he could have done things differently - Sophie steps in.

She says: “You can’t even say that to him… he’s gone with his gut at the end of the day. I feel like you boys shouldn’t be beating him up about it.”

Meanwhile, following the exit of her twin sister Eve, Nas to Jess: “We’re all here for you if you ever need to talk.”

Jess says in the Beach Hut: “I’m so blessed that all the girls are really nice, all the guys are really nice, it’s just not going to be the same.”

Later Jess adds: “I’ll sleep on it, wake up, it’s a fresh day, got you girls.”

Shaughna replies: “We’re just like one big twin, now.”

Elsewhere tonight, the Islanders get an insight into how well they really know each other tonight, as they’re tested on their knowledge of one another.

Love Island 2020 airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2.