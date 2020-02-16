When is the next episode of Love Island 2020 on TV? Here's all you need to know about the show on ITV2.

The first ever winter series of Love Island began at the start of January.

Set in a brand new villa in Cape Town, Love Island has welcomed a new batch of singletons to compete in the ultimate game of love.

As they flirt, date, break up and make up the Islanders will be trying to capture the hearts of each other - and the nation - as the viewers decide their favourite couple and declare them the Love Island series 6 winners.

Love Island 2020 next episode

The next episode of Love Island is on Monday, February 17 on ITV2 at 9PM.

The latest two episodes - Saturday, February 15 and Sunday, February 16 - were cancelled in the wake of Caroline Flack's death.

An ITV spokesperson said today (Feb 16): “Many people at ITV knew Caroline well and held her in great affection. All of us are absolutely devastated at this tragic news.

“After careful consultation between Caroline’s representatives and the Love Island production team and given how close we still are to the news of Caroline’s tragic death we have decided not to broadcast tonight’s Love Island out of respect for Caroline’s family.

"Love Island will return tomorrow night which will include a tribute to Caroline who will be forever in our hearts.”

The current series is hosted by Laura Whitmore who also fronts spin-off show After Sun live at 10PM on Monday nights on ITV2.

How to watch Love Island online

You can watch episodes of Love Island online for free via the ITV Hub.

As well as being available online, the ITV Hub app allows you to catch up via iOS and via Android devices.

You can also watch via Amazon Video Prime with ITV Hub+.

The final date for the 2020 winter series has been confirmed for next Sunday, February 23.

The series will conclude with a 90-minute special live from the villa in South Africa.