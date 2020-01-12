Love Island 2020 cast Instagram and Twitter usernames

Wondering the Instagram and Twitter usernames of this year's Love Island 2020 cast?

Wonder no more, here's where to follow this year's Love Island 2020 contestants.

The brand new winter series of Love Island started on Sunday January 12 on ITV2.

Starting the show are twelve brand new Islanders, five guys and seven girls, including a pair of twins.

There are some familiar faces in the line up, including a popstar's sister and the ex of a chart-topping musician.

A sizzling summer awaits them all as host Laura Whitmore take charge of Love Island 2020's new look winter villa in South Africa, welcoming a new generation of Islanders ready to embark on a summer of dating, romance, and ultimately relationships.

Iain Stirling also returns with his inimitable take on all the island action as show narrator.

For now, here's all the social media details of Love Island 2020 contestants...

Love Island Instagram and Twitter usernames

Leanne Amaning

Instagram: @leanneamaning

Twitter: @leanneamaning

Siânnise Fudge

Instagram: @siannisefudge

Eve Gale

Instagram: @evegale

Jess Gale

Instagram: @jessicarosegale

Shaughna Phillips

Instagram: @shaughnaphillips

Twitter: @Shaughna_P

Sophie Piper

Instagram: @sophpiper_

Paige Turley

Instagram: @turley_paige

Twitter: @turleypaige_

Mike Boateng

Instagram: @michaelboateng01

Connor Durman

Instagram: @connordurman

Twitter: @ConnorDurman

Callum Jones

Instagram: @_callum_jones

Nas Majeed

Instagram: @nas_jm

Twitter: @nas_jm

Ollie Williams

Instagram: @olliesjwilliams

Ultimately the public will decide their favourite couple, who will walk away from the villa with a life-changing cash prize, as they are crowned Love Island winners 2020.

Love Island 2020 airs nightly on ITV2 at 9PM.

You can also catch spin-off show After Sun, hosted by Laura Whitmore.