Love Island: Caroline Flack won't host the next series

Caroline Flack will not present winter Love Island in 2020 she has announced.

The TV host is stepping down from the show after being charged with assault.

Caroline, who is due to appear in court on Monday, took to Instagram this week (Tuesday, December 17) to say she would not be fronting Love Island's next series.

She wrote in a statement: "There have been a significant number of media reports and allegations into my personal life.

"While matters were not as have been reported, I am committed to working with the authorities and I can't comment further on these matters until the legal process is over."

Caroline added: "However, Love Island has been my world for the last five years, it's the best show on telly.

"In order not to detract attention from the upcoming series I feel the best thing I can do is stand down for series six.

"I want to wish the incredible team working on the show a fantastic series in Cape Town."

In a follow up message, she wrote: "And on a really personal level I have never experienced such kindness and love in my whole life.

"Not just from friends and family who are always the greatest but also from total strangers who send messages to me offering help and understanding... please know that I see them and my boyfriend Lewis... I love you."

Meanwhile, ITV said in a statement: "ITV has a long-standing relationship with Caroline and we understand and accept her decision.

"We will remain in contact with her over the coming months about future series of Love Island."

Love Island is due to begin on ITV2 from January.

It'll be the first series of Love Island to air in the winter, filming at a brand new villa in Cape Town, South Africa.

Names already tipped to replace Caroline as host include Laura Whitmore, Maya Jama and former Love Islander Maura Higgins.

As well as the winter series, Love Island will return as usual in the summer.