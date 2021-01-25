Simon Reeve wants to take on I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here

TV host Simon Reeve has put himself forward for I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.

The presenter thinks his work on travel shows has prepared him well for life in the Australian jungle.

Or, as the case may be again for 2021, a Welsh castle.

He told The Sun newspaper: “Bring it on! I’ve never been asked, but I would be up for it. I like being pushed out of my comfort zone, that’s the main thing.”

Simon added: “I’ve eaten zebu penis soup in Madagascar, which was very odd, and a plate of steaming buffalo poo, in the mountains between Laos and Vietnam.

"A guy we were with ordered it when we were in this dirty little cafe by the side of the road. It was a bit like spinach, frankly.”

For now you can catch Simon Reeve on BBC Two on Sunday nights with his new four-part series of Incredible Journeys.

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here will launch on ITV later this year.

Presented by Ant and Dec, the series usually launches in November.

As a result of the pandemic, it remains to be seen where the next series will take place. Last year the series took place at Gwrych Castle in North Wales.

All the typical challenges returned while the winner - Giovanna Fletcher - was crowned Queen of the Castle rather than the jungle to reflect the new setup.