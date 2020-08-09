I'm A Celebrity will reportedly have a medieval theme for this year's trials.

ITV confirmed last week that this year's I'm A Celebrity will film here in the UK due to the ongoing pandemic.

The winner is set to be crowned King or Queen of the Castle with the show filming in Wales.

The ruins of Gwrych Castle will be the location of the camp, reports The Sun newspaper.

Trials are said to ditching their Australian themes in favour of medieval tasks based around "jousting, dungeons and even fake gallows".

A source shared: “The Bushtucker trial crew, who work tirelessly all year round, have been working overtime to come up with some terrifying new trials and challenges.

“It’s a brilliant move for viewers as celebs will have no idea what to expect. It’s going to be compelling viewing.”

Meanwhile it's said that the 200-year-old venue is haunted by a mysterious 'woman in white' who has been pictured floating around the castle grounds.

"Producers are chuffed with the new location — they’re excited for a change in scenery this year," the source said.

Rumoured names for the line up are actress Tamzin Outhwaite, TV presenter Vernon Kay, footballer Paul Merson, Tiger King's Carole Baskin and former Strictly Come Dancing pro dancer AJ Pritchard.

Also linked to the show are The Chase star Jenny Ryan, Love Island's Tommy Fury, EastEnders' Lacey Turner and Radio DJ and TV presenter Maya Jama.

However as yet no names have been officially confirmed for the series.

I'm A Celebrity typically launches in November on ITV.

Picture: ITV/Robin Parker