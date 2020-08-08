The Chase star Jenny Ryan has seemingly put herself forward for the new UK based I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.

ITV announced this week that this year's I'm A Celebrity will film in the UK castle as a result of the ongoing pandemic.

The new location is set to attract different names to the line up, with The Chaser Jenny Ryan one of those now up for the challenge.

She took to Twitter to tell her followers: "My main reservations about doing I'm A Celeb have always been 1. The Spiders 2. The Snakes 3. The Heat.

"This could be a big opportunity for ol' Jenny."

Jenny added: "If it's not basically a three-week long version of Most Haunted then the network is missing a trick."

Jenny wouldn't be the first star of The Chase to take part after Anne Hegerty competed in the 2018 series set in its usual location of Australia.

ITV confirmed on Friday that the 20th series of I'm A Celebrity would film in a ruined castle in the countryside with the exact location to be confirmed.

The channel said that viewers will see the celebrities undertake gruelling trials and fun-filled challenges to win food and treats in the lead up to one of them being crowned, for the first time ever, King or Queen of the Castle.

Kevin Lygo, ITV’s Director of Television said: “We announced last week that we were doing all we could to make the series and I’m thrilled that we can bring the show to viewers albeit not in the jungle.

"We have a great team both on and off screen and I know they will produce a hugely entertaining series”.

I'm A Celebrity typically launches in November on ITV.

Other rumoured names for the line up are actress Tamzin Outhwaite, TV presenter Vernon Kay, footballer Paul Merson, Tiger King's Carole Baskin and former Strictly Come Dancing pro dancer AJ Pritchard.

However names on the cast are to be officially confirmed.