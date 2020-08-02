Love Island's Amber Gill is up for taking part in I'm A Celebrity

Love Island's Amber Gill has put herself forward for a stint on I'm A Celebrity.

Amber won Love Island last year with Greg O'Shea with the pair sharing the £50,000 prize fund.

Now single after she and Greg split shortly after the show, Aber is eyeing up a new TV project.

She told The Sun newspaper she'd love to take part in I'm A Celebrity.

“I’d definitely try it, but I can’t tell you what I’d be like at eating a crocodile’s penis," Amber said. "I’m a bit squeamish.

"I don’t like insects, but once I get my head into doing something, I’ll do it.”

If not I'm A Celebrity, Amber is also up for Dancing On Ice after co star Maura Higgins took part in the last series.

She said: “It would be good to try a load of different things, but the Dancing On Ice training does seem intense.

"I know Maura was struggling on it and, watching her, I was like, ‘Oh my God, I don’t know how she’s doing that’.”

ITV recently confirmed that I'm A Celebrity will return to TV in November.

Alongside the main series there will be a one-off special, I’m A Celebrity... A Jungle Story celebrating its 20th series on air.

Ant & Dec will take viewers on an exclusive behind the scenes look at filming and fondly remember many of its iconic Jungle moments.

We’ll also get a guided tour of the Jungle from the pair as they show us around the world’s most famous camp site and its surrounding areas.

Picture: ITV