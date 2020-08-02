Louis Tomlinson's sister Lottie Tomlinson 'lined up for I'm A Celebrity'

Lottie Tomlinson is reportedly wanted for the I'm A Celebrity line up.

The social media star, who also runs her own tanning brand, is the half-sister of One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson.

The Sun report that she is on the wish list of celebs for this year's I'm A Celebrity.

A source claimed: “Bosses are desperate to land her as their ‘bikini babe’ this year, especially as she has such a young following online.”

As yet no celebs have been confirmed for the cast.

More rumoured names include TV presenter Vernon Kay, former Coronation Street actress Lucy Fallon and dancer AJ Pritchard, who recently quit Strictly Come Dancing.

Also tipped as possible campmates are footballer Paul Merson, soap actress Beverley Callard and Tiger King's Carole Baskin.

Meanwhile it was recently reported that this year's celebs won't receive any luxury treatment after leaving the jungle.

Usually stars who leave the camp enjoy a stay in the nearby Versace hotel but that won't be the case in 2020.

As a result of the ongoing pandemic, celebs will be put on "the first plane home".

A source told THe Sun: “ITV are in constant contact with the Australian authorities and are making sure everything they do is in line with their requirements.

“Part of that is that there will be no huge entourage waiting for celebrities to leave the jungle.

“And no friends also means no Versace hotel, where they have always stayed in the lap of luxury. When celebs are evicted they’ll be on the first plane home.”

ITV recently confirmed that I'm A Celebrity will return to TV in November.

Alongside the main series there will be a one-off special, I’m A Celebrity... A Jungle Story.

I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! celebrates its 20th series on air this year with a special unique programme looking back at one of TV’s biggest entertainment shows.

