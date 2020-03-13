I'm A Celebrity bosses want to get Eric Cantona in the jungle

I'm A Celebrity bosses are hoping to get Eric Cantona in the jungle this year.

Producers have said that the football legend is top of their wish list for the 2020 line up.

Showrunner Richard Cowles is quoted by The Sun newspaper as saying he wants the Manchester United star in camp.

He said: “I just like the idea of Eric Cantona talking in French and coming up with really profound things.

"That would be good.”

Another football icon the TV executive would love to see on the show is Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson.

However speaking at a Royal Television Society event in Birmingham, Cowles conceded: “That will never happen.”

I'm A Celebrity will return in the autumn on ITV for what will be its 20th series.

But its spin-off show has been given the axe.

Extra Camp will not air in 2020, ITV announced previously.

The show, which used to be called I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! NOW!, has aired alongside the main series for 17 years.

A spokesperson for ITV said: "ITV2 has loved having Extra Camp on the channel and would like to thank all the production team for their hard work over the years, the fantastic on screen presenters and the brilliant hard working crew behind the scenes.

"It’ll be sad to bring the curtain down on the show but the focus for ITV2 is the primetime schedule."

I'm A Celebrity typically begins in November.

Photo by Sam Barnes/Web Summit via Flickr/Sportsfile