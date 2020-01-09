I'm A Celebrity's spin-off show Extra Camp axed after 17 years

I'm A Celebrity's spin-off show Extra Camp has been axed from TV after 17 years.

The show, which was previously called I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! NOW!, has aired since 2002.

But it will not be back in 2020, ITV has confirmed.

Comedian Joel, who has appeared on the past three series, revealed on social media: "Sad news - The time has unfortunately come to put Extra Camp to bed in its uncomfortable hammock. The show will no longer continue. It’s been a huge privilege to be a part a show with such a rich history filled with amazing hosts.

"The producers have assured me that @emilyatackofficial @adamthomas21 and myself are not to blame - they said the show was better than ever and also that Joel is the sexiest presenter we have ever had (I wasn’t listening but it was something like that) - it is simply because it’s expensive given how late it’s on and the funds will be used in more prime time slots."

He added: "I’ve told them that Adam will do it for free but the decision is made. Thank you to all the crew who have made this the most wonderful 3 years, you have shaped me as a person and presenter. I’ve learnt so much. Thank you to everyone for watching #extracamp"

Joel hosted the latest series with fellow former I'm A Celebrity contestants Emily Atack and Adam Thomas.

Adam posted on his Instagram: "Ok so this isn’t awkward ... imagine your first ever presenting role on a show that’s been running for years... you do one show and it gets cancelled!! 🤣🤣🤣 u can’t write it haha aww not gonna lie wish I could have had another go at it... but that’s life! What a job what an experience at least I can tell my kids I was once a presenter!

"Thank you to all the team @itv2 was an absolute pleasure getting to know and work with each and every single one of you !"

Other hosts on the show over the years have included Scarlett Moffatt, Joe Swash, Vicky Pattison, Stacey Solomon, Chris Ramsey, Laura Whitmore, Caroline Flack and Matt Willis.

A spokesperson for ITV said: "ITV2 has loved having Extra Camp on the channel and would like to thank all the production team for their hard work over the years, the fantastic on screen presenters and the brilliant hard working crew behind the scenes.

"It’ll be sad to bring the curtain down on the show but the focus for ITV2 is the primetime schedule."

The ITV2 series is the latest reality TV show spin-off to be dropped, following in the footsteps of X Factor's Xtra Factor and Britain's Got Talent's More Talent.

I'm A Celebrity's main show will return to ITV in 2020 for what will be a landmark 20th series.