Great British Bake Off 2020 contestants: Meet the finalists

The Great British Bake Off 2020 finalists are confirmed - Meet the final contestants!

Over the past 9 weeks we've seen 12 bakers take on a variety of challenges set by Paul Hollywood and judge Prue Leith.

Each week one has left the famous Bake Off tent and now just three contestants remain.

One will be crowned The Great British Bake Off 2020 winner tonight and the champion of the fourth Channel 4 series, the eleventh season overall.

The Great British Bake Off 2020 airs this Tuesday evening at 8PM on Channel 4.

The Great British Bake Off 2020 finalists

Dave Friday

Dave

Age: 30

Occupation: Armoured guard

From: Hampshire

Instagram username: @dave_friday_bakes

Dave learned to cook after leaving hoe. Now living with his girlfriend in their first home, he loves filling his kitchen with fancy, colourful gadgets and he even chooses his appliances with Bake Off in mind!

Dave bakes at least once a week – and always while listening to his favourite punk rock bands. His baking style is innovative and imaginative and his strengths lie in bread (pretzels, brioche rolls, and baguettes are particular favourites) and decoration – he especially loves a mirror glaze.

Laura Adlington

Laura

Age: 31

Occupation: Digital manager

From: Kent

Instagram username: @laura.adlington

Twitter username: @LauraAdlington

Laura began baking at around the age of eight but realised her flair for it only a few years ago. She loves citrus and strong flavours, and enjoys putting a modern twist on old classics. Laura thrives working under pressure and thinks her organised nature is what particularly suited her to taking part in Bake Off.

The perfectionist in her wants things to look faultlessly pretty and gorgeously dainty. She specialises in decoration and is proud to have mastered the art of piped buttercream flowers.

Peter Sawkins

Peter

Age: 20

Occupation: Accounting & Finance Student

From: Edinburgh

Instagram username: @peter_bakes

Peter grew up feasting on his mum’s home cooking but it was Bake Off that inspired him to start baking for himself – he has watched every series since the first and has been baking seriously since he was only 12 years old.

He loves to honour his homeland in his cooking, using Scottish ingredients – including berries, whisky, oats and honey – whenever he can.

The Greatest British Bake Off 2020 airs at 8PM tonight on Channel 4, hosted by Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas, where the winner will be crowned.

You can already apply for the next series now.

