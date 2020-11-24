Great British Bake Off 2020 spoilers: Who will win in the final?

The Great British Bake Off 2020 concludes tonight with the Bake Off final.

Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith are back as judges on The Great British Bake Off airing on Tuesday nights from 8PM on Channel 4.

Prue and Paul are accompanied by GBBO hosts Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding in the tent.

The 2020 season introduced twelve of the best amateur bakers in Britain to the competition, going on a journey to ice, whisk, beat, bake and knead their way through 10 weeks of testing challenges.

At the end of each week judges Prue and Paul will reveal who's going home and who is the week's star baker.

Tonight it's the grand final as three contestants remain: 31-year-old Laura Adlington from Kent, 20-year-old Peter Sawkins from Edinburgh and 30-year-old Dave Friday from Hampshire.

In the final for the last remaining bakers the stakes couldn't be higher, as Paul and Prue set three challenges that test every aspect of their baking skills.

There's a deceptively simple Signature combining set custard and puff pastry, and a Technical celebrating the classic combination of chocolate and nuts.

Finally, in the Showstopper, the bakers have free rein to show the judges exactly why they deserve to be crowned the winner, as they construct magnificent dessert towers.

Twelve bakers entered the bubble at the start of the competition, but only one can be crowned the winner of The Great British Bake Off 2020.

See all the action from the tent and see who wins when Great British Bake Off returns this evening (24 November) from 8PM on Channel 4.

Meanwhile the final episode of spin-off An Extra Slice hosted by Jo Brandairs on Friday night on Channel 4.

To celebrate the final, Jo's joined by Matt Lucas, Emma Bunton, and both runners-up and the winner of The Great British Bake Off 2020. The panel indulge in the dramatic finale, there's extra unseen footage from the tent, Tom Allen does a final sweep of the studio and Jo mops up the last viewer pictures of the series - from the delicious to the atrocious.

You can watch and catch up on current and past instalments online from the All 4 player.

