Great British Bake Off's Laura Adlington has hit back after fans were left raging following the latest elimination from the tent.

Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood were once again back to judge The Great British Bake Off this week on Channel 4.

It was the semi-final as the remaining four bakers faced a trio of patisserie challenges.

At the end of the episode it was Hermine who left the Great British Bake Off this week leaving Laura Adlington, Peter Sawkins and Dave Friday to go through to the final.

However the result did not go down well with fans with many sharing their outrage on Twitter.

"Hermine has been ROBBED this week, she deserved to be in the final. I'm fuming," one wrote.

Another wrote; "2020 has been undeniably strange. But I can honestly admit, I didn’t expect I would be this fuming about an elimination decision on The Great British Bake Off at the start of the year #GBBO"

A third posted: "I’m fuming, Hermine should have been in the final, she’s had one bad week FFS that Laura’s scraped through nearly every week. #GBBO"

"Someone call the cops. There’s been a robbery on channel 4 #GBBO" joked a fourth.

Laura wrote on Twitter: "It's ok to be sad your favourite person didn't go through, but please remember it's not my fault. I don't make the decisions. GBBO is all about kindness and I haven't seen much of that on here."

She also got support from Paul Hollywood who posted on Instagram: "I've heard of some sad people trolling Laura, it's disgusting behaviour. Those of you who may not be aware how Bake Off works or new to the series may have missed what we have ALWAYS done on Bake Off judging."

He added: "Each week stands on its own!! It never matters what any baker has done in previous weeks. Even if you win 4/5 star bakers and then have a bad week you will be at risk of going sadly. It’s the rule that has been in place for 11 years!!

"Also I ONLY give out handshakes in signature not in Showstopper or technical, there was on exception 3 years ago… STOP trolling any of the bakers!! Remember Prue and I can actually smell and eat the bakes… Bring on the final X."

The Great British Bake Off final airs next Tuesday night on Channel 4 at 8PM.

You can watch and catch up on all the episodes online with the All 4 player.

Picture: Channel 4

