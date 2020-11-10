Great British Bake Off 2020 spoilers: Who will leave in dessert week?

The Great British Bake Off 2020 returns tonight with a Bake Off classic: It's Dessert Week!

Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood return as judges on The Great British Bake Off airing weekly Tuesday nights at 8PM on Channel 4.

Paul and Prue are joined by GBBO hosts Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding in the tent.

The new 2020 series originally welcomed 12 of the best amateur bakers in the UK to the show, going on a journey to whisk, beat, ice, bake and knead their way through 10 weeks of challenges.

At the end of each episode judges Paul and Prue will name who's going home and who is the week's star baker.

Tonight it's Dessert week, and Prue and Paul want the remaining five bakers to produce dishes that are the perfect finale to any meal.

The Signature challenge is a miniature version of a classic cheesecake. There's a Technical that dates back to the 17th century. Finally, the bakers must make their artistic visions a reality using jelly and delicate sponge in a showstopping jelly art dessert cake.

With a place in the semi-final at stake, who will win the coveted star baker title? And who will wobble and end up leaving the Bake Off tent?

Those still taking part in the show include 31-year-old Laura Adlington from Kent, 20-year-old Peter Sawkins from Edinburgh, 30-year-old Dave Friday from Hampshire , 51-year-old Marc Elliott from Cornwall and 39-year-old Hermine from London.

See all the action from the tent and see who is eliminated when Great British Bake Off 2020 airs this evening (November 10) at 8PM on Channel 4.

Alongside the main show spin-off The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice takes place fronted by Jo Brand, airing this week on Thursday at 8PM on Channel 4.

This week, Jo's joined by Kathy Burke, Jools Holland and Sophie Duker who dig into the best bits and tasty treats from Dessert Week. There's hilarious extra unseen footage, an exclusive interview with the latest baker to leave, and Tom Allen exhibits some home bakers' exquisite afters.

You can watch and catch up on all the instalments online from the All 4 player.

