Great British Bake Off Christmas 2020 air date and line up revealed

Here's when The Great British Bake Off's 2020 Christmas special is on TV and who's taking part.

The Bake Off's festive special will be hosted by Matt Lucas and guest co-host, Bake Off: The Professionals presenter Tom Allen who stands in for Noel Fielding.

Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will also be back in the tent to set the challenges and determine who wins.

In The Great Christmas Bake Off, the traditional Christmas get-together welcomes back four past Bake Off contestants for a head to head rematch.

The contestants on the line up are Jamie Finn and Rosie Brandreth-Poynter from 2019, Ruby Bhogal from 2018 and James Hillery from 2017.

They are ready to battle in the festive fight for the Christmas Star Baker title.

They’ll round off Christmas with popstar Alexandra Burke as she performs her magical version of “Silent Night”.

The Great British Bake Off's Christmas special will air Christmas Eve (Thursday, December 24) at 7:40PM on Channel 4.

You can watch the Great British Bake Off's Christmas festive special online for free via the All4 player here.

As well as the Christmas special there's also a second holiday episode airing over the New Year.

The Great British Bake Off's New Year's special sees Prue and Paul with Matt and Noel Fielding welcome back Helena Garcia and Henry Bird from 2019, Nancy Birtwhistle from 2014, and 2018 winner Rahul Mandal.

They're all hoping to impress the judges with their skills and creativity and take home the coveted Festive Star Baker title. Together they’ll see in the New Year with a cosy sing-song round the piano.

The Great British Bake Off airs on Channel 4 and recently wrapped up its eleventh series.

You can catch up on the full past series online via the All4 player.

Meanwhile, applications for The Great British Bake Off 2021 are open now.

