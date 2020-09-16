Great British Bake Off 2020 start date revealed - watch first trailer

Channel 4 has revealed the start date for The Great British Bake Off 2020.

The ever-popular baking extravaganza will be back this month for an eleventh series.

The Great British Bake Off will start on TV on Tuesday, September 22 at 8PM on Channel 4. Episodes will continue weekly for ten weeks.

Alongside the main show, spin-off An Extra Slice returns on Friday, September 25 at 8PM.

You'll be able to watch episodes on TV and online via All 4.

For now, you can watch a first trailer above.

The new series of Great British Bake Off will begin in the autumn on Channel 4 after filming was delayed due to the pandemic.

The show was due to begin filming in April with new co-host Matt Lucas joining Noel Fielding and judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood in the Bake Off tent.

Production ultimately started in July and wrapped at the end of August.

This year's show will welcome new co-host Matt Lucas, who replaces Sandi Toksvig.

He said: "I’m chuffed to bits to be joining the most delicious show on television.

"I can’t wait to break bread with Noel, Prue and Paul and meet the brilliant bakers. And bearing in mind my love of cake, I’ve already ordered some much larger trousers in anticipation. See you in the tent!’"

