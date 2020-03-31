Joe Sugg faints after cutting finger on Great British Bake Off

Joe Sugg fainted after cutting his finger in tonight's episode of the Great British Bake Off 2020.

This year's Celebrity specials of The Great British Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer continued tonight (March 31) on Channel 4.

In the tent were singer James Blunt, TV presenters Alison Hammond and Alex Jones, and YouTuber Joe Sugg.

However just moments after being set their first challenge - a tray bake - disaster struck Joe who accidentally cut himself.

After being seen by a paramedic, Joe said: "I might need to sit outside for a bit," before falling to the ground.

"Did I pass out? Joe then asked after coming around.

He was taken out of the tent for some fresh air before returning to the challenge.

And that wasn't the only disaster in the tent tonight.

Alex Jones later needed stitches after smashing a mixing bowl.

She said: "I had to go straight off to the paramedic for stitches.

“He said, ‘I’m just going to put in the anaesthetic’ and I was like ‘No, there’s no time for that, I have a showstopper to make, just do it!’”

In tonight's episode, Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding were back hosting as judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith set the latest celebrity line up three new challenges.

Alongside the tray bake, the stars were set a classic British staple for their technical task.

Finally, for their showstopper piece, the celebs must make impressive biscuit scene depicting what they wanted to be when they grew up.

As always, Prue and Paul will rate all the bakes before deciding who is the week's star baker.

The Great British Celebrity Bake Off 2020 in support of Stand Up To Cancer airs Tuesday nights on Channel 4.

Taking part in next week's final episode are TV presenter Carol Vorderman, TV judge Rob Rinder, comedian Mo Gilligan, radio and TV presenter Kelly Brook.

You can watch episodes online and catch up at All4.