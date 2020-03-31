Joe Sugg wins Great British Celebrity Bake Off special with biscuit sculpture

Joe Sugg won tonight's The Great British Celebrity Bake Off (March 31) on Channel 4.

Back with five episodes for Stand Up To Cancer, The Great British Bake Off's celebrity specials continued tonight (March 31) at 8PM on Channel 4.

In each episode four celebrities join the tent all hoping to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with their baking skills - but only one celebrity in each episode will be awarded with the coveted star baker apron.

The latest four famous faces ushered into the Bake Off tent by presenters Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding were singer James Blunt, TV presenters Alison Hammond and Alex Jones, and YouTuber Joe Sugg.

The celebrity bakers took on three challenges set by judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

First up for this week's line up was the signature challenge which asked for a decorated tray bakes split into 12 equal portions.

Next, Prue and Paul set a classic British staple for their technical task: 12 filled mini Yorkshire puddings. With the bakes judged blind, it was Alison who came out number one with her "perfectly formed" Yorkshire puddings.

Finally, for their showstopper piece, the celebs had to make impressive 3D biscuit scene depicting what they wanted to be when they grew up. Alison created a police station, Alex set her scene in a travel agency, James created a pub and Joe baked an archaeological dig.

As always, Prue and Paul rated all the bakes before deciding who was the week's star baker.

And this week it was Joe who left the tent as the proud owner of the star baker apron.

The bakers are standing up to the challenges, and to cancer, and inspiring viewers to do the same.

The Great British Bake Off 2020 celebrity specials for Stand Up To Cancer air Tuesdays at 8PM on Channel 4.

Taking part in next week's final episode are TV presenter Carol Vorderman, TV judge Rob Rinder, comedian Mo Gilligan, radio and TV presenter Kelly Brook.

Following The Great British Bake Off new Celebrity specials, the main series of Bake Off will air later in 2020.