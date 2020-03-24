Tonight's The Great British Celebrity Bake Off 2020 line up and spoilers

The third episode of The Great British Celebrity Bake Off airs tonight - here's who's on the line up.

The Great British Bake Off returns for 2020 with five episodes for Stand Up To Cancer, continuing with the third instalment tonight (March 24) at 8PM on Channel 4.

In each episode a new line up of celebrities join hosts Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding in the tent, aiming to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with their baking skills. Only one star in each episode will be awarded with the coveted star baker apron.

The next four famous faces being ushered into the Bake Off tent by Sandi and Noel are Queer Eye's resident fashionista Tan France, actress and TV presenter Caroline Quentin, comedian Joel Dommett and British tennis number one Johanna Konta.

As always, the celebrity bakers will take on three challenges set by judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

The first challenge for this week's group is the signature, classic eclairs, before a tough technical involving puff pastry.

Then for the showstopper, the celebrity contestants must recreate their biggest fears in cake form.

At the end of it all, Prue and Paul will rate all the bakes before deciding who is the week's star baker.

The Great British Bake Off 2020 celebrity specials for Stand Up To Cancer air Tuesdays at 8PM on Channel 4.

Taking part next week are Singer James Blunt, TV presenters Alison Hammond and Alex Jones, and YouTuber Joe Sugg.

Then in the final episode are Carol Vorderman, Kelly Brook, Mo Gilligan, Rob Rinder.

You can watch episodes online and catch up at All4.

The bakers are standing up to the challenges, and to cancer, and inspiring viewers to do the same.

You can donate at channel4.com/su2c or sign up to fundraise at standuptocancer.org.uk 100% of your donation goes to Cancer Research UK in support of the Stand Up To Cancer campaign.

Following The Great British Bake Off new Celebrity specials, the main series of Bake Off will air later in 2020.