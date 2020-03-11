Matt Lucas has been confirmed as the new co-host of the Great British Bake Off.

Actor, writer and comedian Matt Lucas will be joining Noel Fielding and judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood in the Bake Off tent.

Channel 4 said: "Much like creating a successful bake, a successful presenting partnership is all about chemistry and Matt and Noel have it by the oven-load."

Matt Lucas said: "I’m chuffed to bits to be joining the most delicious show on television.

"I can’t wait to break bread with Noel, Prue and Paul and meet the brilliant bakers. And bearing in mind my love of cake, I’ve already ordered some much larger trousers in anticipation. See you in the tent!’

Welcoming Matt to the team, Noel said “I love Matt. I love his warmth and his comedy and his big joyful smile. I think if we play our cards right we could become the next Chas and Morph.

Paul added: “I’m a genuine fan of Matt’s, it is such great news he will be joining us in the tent, he’s a fantastic addition to the team.”

And Prue commented: “The combination of Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding! Will we stop laughing and get any filming done?”

Matt replaces Sandi Toksvig who announced in January that she was quitting Bake Off after three years co-hosting the Channel 4 series.

Making her exit, Sandi said: “When stepping down from a job it is quite common for people to say they are doing so in order to spend more time with their family.

"Unusually I am departing from the Great British Bake Off so I can spend more time with my other work. As my waistline will testify, Bake Off is an all-consuming show.

"Spending time with Prue, Paul and Noel has been one of the great pleasures of my life.

"These are friendships which I know will continue beyond the confines of television. Bake Off is a wonderful programme which has already proved it can happily withstand a change of hosting personnel.

"The reason for that, of course, is that the true stars of the show are the bakers themselves. I wish everyone well.”

Sandi will bow out after the current run of Celebrity Bake Off specials for stand up for cancer.

Matt will join when filming for the eleventh series of The Great British Bake Off begins this spring.