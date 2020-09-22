Great British Bake Off 2020 contestants Instagram and Twitter usernames

Wondering the Instagram and Twitter usernames of this year's Great British Bake Off 2020 contestants?
Wonder no more, here's where to follow this year's Great British Bake Off bakers
The brand new series of Great British Bake Off currently airs Tuesday nights at 8PM on Channel 4.
This year sees a new line up of 12 contestants competing to be crowned the ultimate baker.
Presented by Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas, the nation's best amateur bakers enter the iconic white tent to tackle challenges set by judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith. Each week one will be heading home until a winner is crowned.
For now, here's all the social media details of Great British Bake Off 2020 contestants...
Bake Off Instagram and Twitter usernames
Dave Friday
30-year-old Armoured Guard from Hampshire
Instagram username: @dave_b_friday
Hermine
39-year-old Accountant from London
Instagram username: @bakealongwithhermine
Laura Adlington
31-year-old Digital Manager from Kent
Instagram username: @laura.adlington
Linda Rayfield
61-year-old Retirement Living Team Leader from East Sussex
No social accounts
Loriea Campbell-Clarey
27-year-old Diagnostic Radiographer from Durham
Instagram username: @loriea_cc
Lottie Bedlow
31-year-old Pantomime Producer from West Sussex
Instagram username: @lottiegotcake
Makbul Patel
51-year-old Accountant from Greater Manchester
Instagram username: @makbul_h_patel
Marc Elliott
51-year-old Bronze Resin Sculptor from Cornwall
Instagram username: @marc_o_bakes
Mark Lutton
32-year-old Project Manager from Liverpool
Instagram username: @thebakingbuddha
Twitter username: @MarkWLutton
Peter Sawkins
20-year-old Accounting & Finance Student from Edinburgh
Instagram username: @peter_bakes
Rowan Williams
55-year-old Music Teacher from Worcestershire
No social accounts
Sura Selvarajah
31-year-old Pharmacy Dispenser from London
Instagram username: @surasbakes
The Great British Bake Off airs on Channel 4 Tuesday nights at 8PM.
You can watch episodes online and catch up via the All4 Player.