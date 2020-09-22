tellymix
Great British Bake Off 2020 contestants Instagram and Twitter usernames

Posted by Josh Darvill
The Great British Bake Off line up

Wondering the Instagram and Twitter usernames of this year's Great British Bake Off 2020 contestants?

Wonder no more, here's where to follow this year's Great British Bake Off bakers

The brand new series of Great British Bake Off currently airs Tuesday nights at 8PM on Channel 4.

This year sees a new line up of 12 contestants competing to be crowned the ultimate baker.

Presented by Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas, the nation's best amateur bakers enter the iconic white tent to tackle challenges set by judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith. Each week one will be heading home until a winner is crowned.

For now, here's all the social media details of Great British Bake Off 2020 contestants...

Bake Off Instagram and Twitter usernames

Dave Friday
30-year-old Armoured Guard from Hampshire

Instagram username: @dave_b_friday

 

Hermine
39-year-old Accountant from London

Instagram username: @bakealongwithhermine

 

Laura Adlington
31-year-old Digital Manager from Kent

Instagram username: @laura.adlington

 

Linda Rayfield
61-year-old Retirement Living Team Leader from East Sussex

No social accounts

 

Loriea Campbell-Clarey
27-year-old Diagnostic Radiographer from Durham

Instagram username: @loriea_cc

 

Lottie Bedlow
31-year-old Pantomime Producer from West Sussex

Instagram username: @lottiegotcake

 

Makbul Patel
51-year-old Accountant from Greater Manchester

Instagram username: @makbul_h_patel

 

Marc Elliott
51-year-old Bronze Resin Sculptor from Cornwall

Instagram username: @marc_o_bakes

 

Mark Lutton
32-year-old Project Manager from Liverpool

Instagram username: @thebakingbuddha

Twitter username: @MarkWLutton

Peter Sawkins
20-year-old Accounting & Finance Student from Edinburgh

Instagram username: @peter_bakes

 

Rowan Williams
55-year-old Music Teacher from Worcestershire

No social accounts

 

Sura Selvarajah
31-year-old Pharmacy Dispenser from London

Instagram username: @surasbakes

 

 

The Great British Bake Off airs on Channel 4 Tuesday nights at 8PM.

You can watch episodes online and catch up via the All4 Player.

