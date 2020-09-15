Great British Bake Off 2020 contestants: Meet the bakers this year's series

Here are the contestants on the Great British Bake Off 2020 has the series gets underway.

The Great British Bake Off airs on Channel 4 Tuesday evenings at 8PM with 12 bakers battling it out in 30 challenges over 10 weeks.

Advertisements

Judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will set the tasks and will decide the star baker - plus which unlucky contestant is sent home - each week.

Also returning to the tent is Noel Fielding, joined by new co-host Matt Lucas, who will be with the bakers every step of the way, ready with a pertinent pep talk, a helpful hand or just a sympathetic shoulder to cry on…

The new series starts on Tuesday, September 22 at 8PM on Channel 4.

Great British Bake Off 2020 contestants

Dave

Age: 30

Occupation: Armoured guard

From: Hampshire

Dave learned to cook after leaving hoe. Now living with his girlfriend in their first home, he loves filling his kitchen with fancy, colourful gadgets and he even chooses his appliances with Bake Off in mind!

Dave bakes at least once a week – and always while listening to his favourite punk rock bands. His baking style is innovative and imaginative and his strengths lie in bread (pretzels, brioche rolls, and baguettes are particular favourites) and decoration – he especially loves a mirror glaze.

Hermine

Age: 39

Occupation: Accountant

From: London

Born and raised in Benin, West Africa, Hermine moved to London in 2001 to pursue further education. She's been baking since the age of 8. The French influence in Benin has instilled in Hermine a love of high-end pâtissérie – she enjoys baking intricate millefeuille, éclairs and entremets.

She is also a dab hand at sourdough – so much so that her nine-year-old son now refuses to eat any other bread!

Laura

Age: 31

Occupation: Digital manager

From: Kent

Laura began baking at around the age of eight but realised her flair for it only a few years ago. She loves citrus and strong flavours, and enjoys putting a modern twist on old classics. Laura thrives working under pressure and thinks her organised nature is what particularly suited her to taking part in Bake Off.

Advertisements

The perfectionist in her wants things to look faultlessly pretty and gorgeously dainty. She specialises in decoration and is proud to have mastered the art of piped buttercream flowers.

Linda

Age: 61

Occupation: Retirement living team leader

From: East Sussex

Linda discovered her passion for baking during her frequent childhood visits to her aunt’s dairy farm where she’d help to milk the cows, then carry a bucket of milk into the kitchen, where her aunt taught her to bake cakes topped with rich, creamy icing.

To this day Linda buys homegrown produce from another aunt’s fruit farm and uses it in her baking. Her strengths are in the classics and in home-comfort cooking, like her signature sausage rolls.

Loriea

Age: 27

Occupation: Diagnostic radiographer

From: Durham

Born and raised in Jamaica, Loriea uses baking as a means to celebrate her Caribbean roots. She moved to the UK when she was 15 years old, but began baking at age five with her maternal grandmother, whose influence plays a big part in her cooking style.

Loriea loves to include coconut, chillies and cinnamon in her food – and rarely follows a recipe exactly. In fact, from the moment she reads a recipe, she starts to think how she can tweak it to make it her own. Her husband, Peter, is (of course) the biggest fan of her cooking, and he especially loves her Jamaican patties.

Lottie

Age: 31

Occupation: Pantomime Producer

From: West Sussex

Lottie’s Lancastrian great-grandmother was a fervent cake-baker – and for this reason Lottie believes that baking is in her blood. She has always had a fascination with cooking: when she was little, she watched cooking shows rather than playing with her toys and was often to be found making notes from cookery books.

She calls herself a ‘perpetually frustrated perfectionist’ and, while her baking has become more refined over time, she hopes it retains an element of her dark sense of humour.

Makbul

Age: 51

Occupation: Accountant

From: Manchester

Self-taught baker Makbul first took on cooking at home as a means to help support his mum. He has honed those early skills through watching TV shows, reading books and drawing inspiration from amous chefs. He has a remarkable ability to measure out ingredients just by eye.

Mak says his strengths lie in pastry and, for celebrations such as Eid, he enjoys making traditional Asian nankhatai biscuits. A beekeeper, Makbul says his three grown-up children are his harshest baking critics.

Marc

Age: 51

Occupation: Bronze resin sculptor

From: Cornwall

Marc decided to enter Bake Off in a bid to show his daughters that even when life throws obstacles at you, you can rise to new challenges and develop new passions. A personal tragedy, losing his leg in a motorbike accident in 2016, led him to baking bread as a form of therapy, and from there he came to baking cakes and pastries.

From palmiers and chausson aux pommes to opera cakes and millefeuille, his bakes now show true finesse.

Mark

Age: 32

Occupation: Project manager

From: Liverpool

Mark fell in love with baking at a pie shop in Edinburgh – he visited every day while he was at university for the shop’s delicious Mac ’n’ Cheese pie. Following that early inspiration, he began to experiment: first attempting (and perfecting) a lemon drizzle cake and eventually taking on multi-tiered wedding cakes, each time looking at the science of the bake in order to perfect it.

Advertisements

His style is hugely influenced by his Irish heritage, but also by the flavours of Africa and Asia, where he travels regularly for his work as a project manager for public health research programmes.

Rowan

Age: 55

Occupation: Music teacher

From: Worcestershire

Self-taught Rowan describes his baking style as ostentatious – but, he hopes, tasteful. French pâtissérie is his absolute passion and he is drawn to fine, complex, layered cakes. His love of the Georgian era encourages him to reinvent 18th-century recipes whenever he can.

He enjoys decorating his bakes with flowers, preferably edible ones, using what is in bloom in his garden.

Peter

Age: 20

Occupation: Accounting & Finance Student

From: Edinburgh

Peter grew up feasting on his mum’s home cooking but it was Bake Off that inspired him to start baking for himself – he has watched every series since the first and has been baking seriously since he was only 12 years old.

He loves to honour his homeland in his cooking, using Scottish ingredients – including berries, whisky, oats and honey – whenever he can.

Sura

Age: 31

Occupation: Pharmacy dispenser

From: London

Sura grew up surrounded by family who offered food as a means to show affection, love and respect. The many Middle Eastern and Asian influences in her heritage – including Turkey, Iraq, Iran, Syria and India – mean she enjoys experimenting with ingredients and flavours from all over the world.

Never one to stick to a recipe, Sura loves to improvise in the kitchen and inject her bakes with as much personality as possible. She loves to work with fragrant and floral flavours such as cardamom, rose and orange blossom.

Advertisements

The Great British Bake Off airs on Channel 4, Tuesday nights at 8PM.

Picture Credits: Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions/Channel 4

More on: Great British Bake Off 2020