Sandi Toksvig has left the Great British Bake Off after three years on Channel 4 - but why did she go?

Sandi joined the Bake Off tent alongside Noel Fielding when the show moved from BBC One.

The pair hosted the show with Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith as judges.

However after 51 showstoppers, Sandi announced in January that she was leaving Bake Off to focus on other work projects, which include hosting the forthcoming Channel 4 series The Write Offs, which looks at the issue of adult literacy.

Sandi said: “When stepping down from a job it is quite common for people to say they are doing so in order to spend more time with their family. Unusually I am departing from the Great British Bake Off so I can spend more time with my other work. As my waistline will testify, Bake Off is an all-consuming show.

"Spending time with Prue, Paul and Noel has been one of the great pleasures of my life. These are friendships which I know will continue beyond the confines of television. Bake Off is a wonderful programme which has already proved it can happily withstand a change of hosting personnel.

"The reason for that, of course, is that the true stars of the show are the bakers themselves. I wish everyone well.”

Reacting to the news on Twitter, Noel wrote: "I feel like Tom without Jerry ! Mick without a Keef 🙁 gonna miss yooooooooooooooooo and the wonderful times we got to play together in the tent ! Double acts are rare and magical beast and working with you was a pleasure x x x all my love Mr Noel x"

Added Prue: "I have absolutely loved working with Sandi, she's been a brilliant host and enormous fun and I am in awe of how hard she works juggling so many different projects. We shall be lifelong friends' way beyond the tent."

Replacing Sandi alongside returning host Noel is comedian and actor Matt Lucas.

Matt said: "I’m chuffed to bits to be joining the most delicious show on television.

"I can’t wait to break bread with Noel, Prue and Paul and meet the brilliant bakers.

"And bearing in mind my love of cake, I’ve already ordered some much larger trousers in anticipation. See you in the tent!"

The Great British Bake Off airs on Channel 4 on Tuesday nights.