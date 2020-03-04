Junior Bake Off applications: How to apply for 2020 series

Junior Bake Off 2020 applications are now open - here's how to apply for Junior Bake Off series 6.

A spin-off to the Great British Bake Off, Junior Bake Off was last on our screens in November 2019, fronted by Harry Hill, Prue Leith and Liam Charles.

Junior Bake Off sees youngsters aged between 9 and 15 enter the famous tent to show off their baking skills.

Apply for Junior Bake Off

You can now apply for Junior Bake Off's next series set for 2020.

All applicants must be aged 9 years (or over) on 1st June 2020, but less than 16 years on 30th September 2020.

> Apply online HERE.

The closing date/deadline for applications has been extended to 20.59pm on Sunday 5th April 2020.

Junior Bake Off sees 20 contestants taking part, starting the competition with two separate week-long heats. Across five episodes, each heat will feature 10 bakers who will face Technical Bakes and Showstopper challenges.

Only the best will get through to the third and final week, having put their cake, biscuit, bread and pastry-making skills to the test.

Harry Hill, Prue Leith and Liam Charles front the series.

Harry hosts with Prue joining Junior Bake Off as a judge in addition to the main show.

Prue's co-judge is Liam Charles, who competed on C4's first Bake Off in 2017.

"Almost all cooks and bakers start with brownies or pizza, finding it fun, creative and satisfying," Prue said. "So the more we can do to widen the nation’s interest in good food the better. I’m really thrilled to be asked to judge Junior Bake Off."

Liam added: "From competing to hosting and now judging, it’s insane. It’s going to be great to see what the junior bakers come up with because this is around the age I started.

"I’m well chuffed to be sharing the experience with Prue and Harry, it’s gonna be wicked. Bring on the juniors!"

You can watch the series online via All4.