The Great British Bake Off's 2019 Christmas special airs today - here's who's taking part.

Just like the main show, the Bake Off's festive special will be hosted by Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig.

Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will also be back in the tent to set the challenges and determine who wins.

In The Great Christmas Bake Off, the traditional Christmas get-together will welcome back four past Bake Off contestants for a head to head rematch.

The contestants on the line up are Tom Hetherington and Chuen-Yan "Yan" Tsou from 2017, and Briony Williams and Terry Hartill from 2018, competing in festive themed challenges for the title of Christmas Star Baker.

They’ll round off Christmas with legendary British rock band Status Quo, as they perform their smash hit "Rockin All Over The World”.

The Great British Bake Off's Christmas special airs Christmas Day (Wednesday, December 25) at 7:10PM on Channel 4.

Meanwhile, The Great British Bake Off's New Year's special sees Noel, Sandi, Prue and Paul welcoming brand new celebrity bakers to the festive tent for the first time, in the form of the Derry Girls star cast.

Baking up some New Year’s inspired bakes, and competing for the coveted Star Baker title are Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Nicola Coughlan, Jamie-Lee O'Donnell, Dylan Llewellyn and Siobhan McSweeney.

Together they’ll see in the New Year with London Community Gospel Choir.

The Great British Bake Off's New Year's special airs at 7:40PM on New Year's Day, Wednesday January 1, on Channel 4.

The latest series of The Great British Bake Off recently finished on Channel 4, won by David Atherton, a 36-year-old International Health Adviser from London.

The Great British Bake Off airs on Channel 4.

You can catch up on the full tenth series online via the All4 player.

Meanwhile, applications for The Great British Bake Off 2020 are open now.