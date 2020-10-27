Here's how to apply for the Great British Bake Off 2021 next year.

It'll be the twelfth series overall of the cooking competition and fifth to air on Channel 4.

Judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith are both expected to be back alongside hosts Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding.

If you want to take part, here's all you need to know....

Great British Bake Off 2021 application

In order to apply for the Great British Bake Off 2021 you need to be at least 16 years old by January 1st 2021.

Other rules include: You must not be a professional baker, chef or cook for a living or have acquired a professional cooking qualification within the last 10 years.

You must also be free to film the show between April and August in 2021.

If that's all good for you then you can submit an online application form by clicking here.

The closing date for Great British Bake Off 2021 Applications is 23.59pm on Sunday 6th December 2020.

Note that the audition process for Bake Off is a lengthy one and the form is just the very first step.

If your application is accepted, you'll likely to be invited to take part in a phone interview. After that, according to former bakers, it's off to London with some of your bakes for another interview and screen test.

Finally, you may face a real life technical challenge in front of the camera - although it won't be aired - before the final bakers are chosen for the series.

Here's what Bake Off makers Love Productions are looking for in the contestants: "When selecting applicants for the Programme Love Productions will, amongst other factors take into account: skill, enthusiasm, drive and love of baking. Love Productions is looking for lively characters that are comfortable being filmed.

They add: "Love Productions will be looking for a mix of contestants to reflect the range in age, location, gender and diversity of amateur bakers in Britain."

The series will air next autumn on Channel 4.

