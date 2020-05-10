Dancing On Ice bosses 'film special episodes in case next series is cancelled'

Dancing On Ice bosses have reportedly filmed a number of special episodes in case the next series is cancelled.

ITV are said to have made back up plans if the 2021 season is forced off air due to the ongoing global health crisis.

The current lockdown and social distancing restrictions have already forced the cancellation and postponement of several shows from Eurovision to Love Island.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “Obviously no-one knows when lockdown measures and social distancing will be fully eased - but DOI has become a fixture in the winter TV schedules.

“It’s be a hammer blow for ITV to lose it. As such, they’ve filmed some lockdown episodes - working title: Dancing On Ice Specials - to fill that gap, should the live programmes become untenable."

The tabloid says that the episodes will feature Christopher Dean and Jayne Torvill together with behind the scenes clips.

“The hope is that these can be screened on ITV2 as a spin-off if the main series is able to go ahead - but execs don’t want to take any chances," the source added.

Although Dancing On Ice typically doesn't start on TV until January, training begins months beforehand with last series' line up first confirmed in September 2019.

Names rumoured for the next season include Stacey Solomon after her partner Joe Swash won this year's show.

“I’d definitely put Stacey on the ice. She can get an idea of how hard it is!" Joe said previously. “I don’t think anyone realises how tough it is until you do it."

