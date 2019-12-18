Michael Barrymore forced to quit Dancing On Ice due to injury

Michael Barrymore has been forced to withdraw from Dancing on Ice due to injury.

The TV entertainer has been ruled out of the show on medical grounds after a fall in rehearsals.

He will be replaced on the line up by former Blue Peter presenter Radzi Chinyanganya.

A spokesperson for Dancing On Ice said: "Owing to an injury sustained in training, Michael Barrymore has had to withdraw from the competition.

"Michael has been a fantastic addition to the Dancing on Ice family and we wish him all the best.

"Presenter Radzi Chinyanganya will take his place, and will be partnered with professional skater Jessica Hatfield."

Michael said today: “Shortly after shooting the Dancing On Ice Christmas Special I took a tumble whilst rehearsing for the January shows. After the fall, I thought I had sprained my wrist but it turns out that it is broken. Unfortunately, the medics have told me that I cannot compete.

"I am absolutely devastated; I have loved every second of the journey so far with my wonderful dance partner Alex Murphy and the support from the public has been overwhelming.

"I have been fortunate enough to work with such a great bunch of people over the previous few months; trainers, celebrities, pro skaters, the judges, Holly and Phil and the incredible production team at ITV who really are exceptional and help to make it the fantastic show that it is.

"I shall be in the studio for the first show on Sunday 5th January and hope to make other appearances throughout.

"I would like to wish the whole of Dancing On Ice 2020 the best of luck.”

Michael will still be seen in the pre-recorded Dancing on Ice at Christmas special, which airs on ITV this Sunday at 7pm.

His pro partner Alex Murphy remains on the show as a professional skater.

Dancing On Ice will begin in 2020 on Sunday, January 5 on ITV.