Celebrity Coach Trip 2020 has crowned its winner - here's who won and the full final results.

Coach Trip sees pairs of celebrities undertaking a coach tour across Europe.

At the end of each day, the pairs voted to decide which other couple they no longer wished to travel with. The pair that got the most votes left the bus to make way for a new VIP couple to board the coach and take their seats. In the final, the couples each voted for their favourite couple to win.

The final six couples were Radio 1's Adele Roberts & partner, actor Kate Holderness, Online pranksters Woody & Kleiny, Comedians and childhood friends Stephen Bailey & Brennan Reece, Strictly Come Dancing’s Graziano Di Prima & Artem Chingvintsev, athletes Perri Shakes Drayton & Kadeena Cox and Real Housewives Of Cheshire's Ester & Tanya.

Celebrity Coach Trip results

Adele Roberts and Kate Holderness were crowned winners in the final by their fellow couples.

Here's how the votes in the final went:

Adele & Kate voted for Woody & Kleiny

Woody & Kleiny voted for Adele & Kate

Stephen & Brennan voted for Adele & Kate

Graziano & Artem voted for Adele & Kate

Perri & Kadeena voted for Woody & Kleiny

Ester & Tanya voted for Stephen & Brennan

Therefore, Adele & Kate had three votes, Woody & Kleiny had two votes, Stephen & Brennan had one vote and the remaining couples received no votes.

Couples eliminated earlier in the series were Boys from Blue Antony Costa and Simon Webbe; TOWIE power couple Tommy Mallett and Georgia Kousoulou; Gogglebox father and daughter Amy and Jonathan Tapper; First Dates waitress Cici Coleman and TV chef Rustie Lee; Dancing On Ice pros Alex Murphy and Brianne Delcourt and Fitness instructor Mr Motivator and actor and former Blue Peter presenter Tim Vincent.

Celebrity Coach Trip aired on E4.

You can watch episodes online and catch up on the series via the All4 player.