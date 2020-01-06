Celebrity Coach Trip is returning with a brand new series this week - here's all you need to know.

A brand new celebrity series with Coach Trip host Brendan Sheerin is arriving in 2020 - who's on the line up and when does it start on TV?

Coach Trip sees couples undertaking a coach tour, voting for who they want to eject from the coach until one team is crowned the winners at the end of the trip.

Who's on the line up for 2020?

Celebrity Coach Trip cast of celebrities

Confirmed to take part in the new series are:

Boys from Blue Antony Costa and Simon Webbe

TOWIE power couple Tommy Mallett and Georgia Kousoulou

Gogglebox father and daughter Amy and Jonathan Tapper

Radio 1's Adele Roberts and partner, actor Kate Holderness

First Dates waitress Cici Coleman and TV chef Rustie Lee

Online pranksters Woody and Kleiny

Each day the celeb tourists will be treated to exhilarating activities in some of the Europe's top holiday hotspots.

But as ever, at the end of each day, the pairs will vote face to face to decide who they no longer wish to travel with.

The least popular pairs will be voted off, replaced by new famous faces as they go; with the most popular couple crowned winners at the trip's final destination.

The most recent series of Celebrity Coach Trip was won by Made in Chelsea's Francis Boulle and his friend, comedian Sarah Keyworth.

Celebrity Coach Trip air date and next episode

Celebrity Coach Trip airs on E4 starting on Monday January 6.

The new series airs 7:30PM Monday-Friday nights for three weeks.

You can catch up with the latest episodes as well as past series online for free via the All4 player here.

Coach Trip first premiered back in 2005 with three celebrity series starting in 2010.

After going on a break in 2012, Celebrity Coach Trip previously returned in January and recently aired a fifth series on E4.