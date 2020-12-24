Watch Amanda Holden sing on Britain's Got Talent with Collabro

Amanda Holden takes to the stage with Collabro for a special performance in 2020's Britain's Got Talent's Christmas episode.

Britain’s Got Talent is back with a one-off festive special for 2020 on Christmas Day, welcoming back a cast of former winners and finalists.

One of those returning are 2014 winners Collabro who perform with Amanda Holden.

The musical theatre vocal group and BGT judge share the stage as they perform a wonderful rendition of Home for Christmas from Amanda's album.

Watch a first look at Amanda Holden and Collabro's performance on Britain's Got Talent's Christmas special below...

Britain's Got Talent's Christmas special airs Christmas Day - Friday, 25 December - at 8PM on ITV helmed by Ant and Dec.

Together with Amanda, they were joined by a judging line up of Ashley Banjo, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams.

However there was no winner, with the one-off airing as a feel-good festive treat.

Other collaborations included BGT winner turned judge Ashley Banjo performing as part of Diversity, joined by 2018 semi-finalists DVJ and series two winner, George Sampson.

Alesha Dixon performed Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas, accompanied by 2017 winner Tokio Myers and David Walliams teamed up with BGT comedians Lost Voice Guy, Robert White, Daliso Chaponda, Francine Lewis and Steve Royle.

Other performers on the show are Marc Spellman, Fayth Ifil, Colin Thackeray, Sarah Ikimu, MerseyGirls, Stavros Flatley, Ben Hart, Calum Scott, Sourpanika Nair, Sign Along With Us, Ashleigh, with her performing pooches Sully and Eliza, Attraction, Richard Jones, Jon Courtenay, Beau Dermott and Asanda Jezile.

