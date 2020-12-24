Watch Alesha Dixon sing on Britain's Got Talent with Tokio Myers

Alesha Dixon performs with Tokio Myers in 2020's Britain's Got Talent's Christmas special.

Britain’s Got Talent is back for a spectacular Christmas one-off this week, welcoming back an all star line up of former contestants.

One of those returning is 2017 winner Tokio Myers.

The pianist joins Alesha Dixon on stage, accompanying her as she sings Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.

Watch a first look at Alesha Dixon and Tokio Myers' performance on Britain's Got Talent's Christmas special below...

Britain's Got Talent's Christmas special airs Christmas Day - Friday, 25 December - at 8PM on ITV, presented by Ant and Dec.

Together with Alesha, they will be joined by a judging line up of Ashley Banjo, Amanda Holden and David Walliams.

There was no judging, with the one-off simply a celebration of the show.

More collaborations included BGT winner turned judge Ashley Banjo performing with Diversity, joined by 2018 semi-finalists DVJ and series two champion, George Sampson.

David Walliams was joined by BGT comics Lost Voice Guy, Robert White, Daliso Chaponda, Francine Lewis and Steve Royle while Amanda Holden performed with 2014 winners Collabro, singing Home For Christmas.

More performers on the show are choir Sign Along With Us, Calum Scott, Beau Dermott, Attraction, magician Ben Hart and singer Colin Thackeray.

They're joined by Stavros Flatley, Marc Spellman, Sourpanika Nair, Sarah Ikimu, MerseyGirls, Fayth Ifil, Jon Courtenay, Asanda Jezile, Richard Jones and Ashleigh, with her dogs Sully and Eliza.

Picture: ITV.