Souparnika Nair wows with 'Neverland' cover on Britain's Got Talent

Souparnika Nair gave a touching performance on Britain's Got Talent's semi-final this evening.

This weekend saw the second group of semi-finalists compete for a spot in the final next month.

They appeared in front of a socially distant panel - Ashley Banjo, Amanda Holden, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon.

Opening the semi-final was 10-year-old Souparnika Nair from Bury St Edmunds who performed ‘Neverland’ by Zendaya.

Watch Souparnika Nair's performance in the video below...

After the performance, David reacted: "Wow! That was amazing. I love what you do, it's so classic and beautiful."

Alesha added: "Hard work will pays off and I can tell you put so much into that. It just felt really natural. I felt the emotion. It's not easy going first but you got up there and did an amazing job so well done."

Amanda agreed: "You were so composed, that was so confident and such a gorgeous performance."

And Ashley concluded: "That was so beautiful and that vocal was so precise for a 10-year-old it was pitch perfect."

Other semi-finalists appearing in this evening's episode were dancers Aaron and Jasmine, dance act The Coven, magic act Damien O'Brien, school choir Class Dynamix, comedian Allan Finnegan, dog act Amanda and Miracle and singing duo Honey & Sammy.

In every episode two contestants will make it into the final; the panel will pick one act while fans at home will choose another.

Those who make it through could win a prize of £250,000 and a place on the Royal Variety Performance.

This year's Britain's Got Talent semi finals return Saturday evenings on ITV.