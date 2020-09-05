Father & son magic act James & Dylan Piper stun Britain's Got Talent judges

Father & son magic act James & Dylan Piper stunned the judges on Britain's Got Talent this evening.

This weekend saw the first set of semi-finalists compete for a spot in the grand final next month.

Advertisements

They performed for a socially distant panel - Amanda Holden, Ashley Banjo, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams.

One of the acts performing tonight were James & Dylan Piper who shared an incredible magic trick involving Ashley and his son.

The trick, which involved a number of family photos, ended with a surprise swap between the duo which left the judges floored.

Watch James & Dylan piper's performance in the video below...

Alesha reacted: "You just blew me away. You delivered on so many levels. It was creative, it was different, it was personal."

Advertisements

Ashley added: "That is what coming to this competition to win looks like to me. Thank you for that performance, that's set the bar for this competition for me so far."

And David said: "It really was a very special performance."

Other semi-finalists in this weekend's show were dancers Urban Turtles, comedian Steve Royle, singer Fayth Ifil, singer Imen Siar, choir SOS From the Kids, dancer Yakub and danger magic act James Stott.

At every show two contestants will make it into the final.

The panel will pick one act to make the final while the public will pick a second.

Acts in the final could win a life changing £250,000 together with a spot on the bill of this year's Royal Variety Performance.

The Britain's Got Talent semi-final rounds air Saturday evenings.

Advertisements

A live grand final will take place in October.

Together the contestants, every show will also feature a special guest performer. This weekend saw former BGT winners Diversity appear.