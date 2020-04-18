Britain's Got Talent judges shocked by one of show's most dangerous acts ever

Britain's Got Talent saw one of its most dangerous ever auditions this weekend.

This Saturday's episode (April 18) saw 35-year-old former Marine James Stott from Yorkshire perform a shocking magic trick with the help of one of the judges.

Advertisements

"Tonight I want to show you some very special skills I learnt in my previous job," he told the judges.

James started his act with a number of tags numbered 1 to 6 and invited Simon Cowell to secretly choose one. Looking away, he then instructed the judge to place a dagger under a numbered bag that corresponded to the number on the tag.

James went on to shock the judges as he slammed his hand down on the bags, leaving only the one with the dagger underneath remaining.

For the next part of his act, James unveiled five plungers which were connected to explosive devices on the stage.

Holding one of the explosives in his hand, James forced Simon to make a series of decisions which resulted him in pressing down the numbered plungers, triggering explosions.

Advertisements

"We're now 50-50 from potential disaster," James said when there were only two plungers remaining before placing one of the two remaining explosives in his mouth.

Simon then made his final decision and James was left standing as the explosive in his mouth remained undetonated.

Following the audition, Simon told James: "That really was dangerous but being a part of it it could have gone horribly wrong but your showmanship is incredible."

With four yeses from the judges, James sailed through to the next round.

Other acts on this weekend's auditions included dancers The Mini Beez, mini magician Aidan McCann, choir Shalom Chorale and daredevil motorcyclist Jack Price.

We also met comedy impressionist Clare Harrison McCartney and stunt unicyclist Wesley Williams as more acts competed for the £250,00 grand prize plus a spot on the Royal Variety Performance.

Britain's Got Talent 2020 auditions return next Saturday night on ITV.

The live semi-finals and grand final will air later this year.