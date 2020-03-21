Ant and Dec launch mental wellness campaign Britain Get Talking on ITV

Ant and Dec launched ITV's 2020 mental wellness campaign Britain Get Talking this evening.

Britain Get Talking originally launched in October 2019 as part of ITV’s ongoing objective to encourage 10 million people to take action and improve their mental or physical health over the next 5 years.

ITV say that as a result of the 2019 campaign, which was also supported by Mind and YoungMinds, 2.8 million people started a conversation or had a more meaningful conversation with family and friends.

Returning for 2020, the campaign launched tonight following Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway; bringing messages of support and love to the screen at a time when we have never needed it more and reminding us that talking is so important right now.

In a special message, Ant and Dec encouraged viewers to reach out to those who need it most.

Heartfelt messages from famous faces including Davina McCall, Alex Beresford and soap stars Lisa Riley, Ali Mardell, Sam Aston, Ryan Prescott, Chris Bisson, Dolly Rose Campbell and Michelle Hardwick, will help launch the idea and play out across the network and on social media throughout the week.

On Sunday Susanna Reid and Gordon Ramsay will wish all mothers, including their own, a happy Mother’s Day

ITV said: "In light of the numerous challenges posed by the Coronavirus crisis, Britain has never needed to connect more, and ITV once again joins forces with YoungMinds and Mind to urge the public to support one another and ultimately, to keep talking.

"Just hearing someone’s voice has been shown to reduce stress levels. With more of us stuck at home than ever before, speaking to our loved ones is vitally important for all of our mental wellbeing.

In the campaign, developed by Uncommon Creative Studio, viewers are also being encouraged to pick up the phone and share their messages of love and support across social media, using the hashtag #BritainGetTalking and tagging @itv.

The campaign website, itv.com/BritainGetTalking also hosts information on sources of support for viewers who can’t rely on family and friends.