Britain's Got Talent 'in talks to make live shows work' amid coronavirus outbreak

Talks are underway to make Britain's Got Talent's live shows work amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

It follows a number of TV shows and series making sweeping changes to their filming schedules.

The Voice UK has postponed its live shows to later on in the year while the BBC has halted production on its shows EastEnders, Casualty, Holby City and Doctors.

Kevin Lygo, ITV Director of Television, said today: "The Britain’s Got Talent audition shows are due to be broadcast in the next few weeks as planned. [...]

"We are also working with our production colleagues to see how we can make the BGT live shows work in an ever changing situation and we will update on this in due course."

Talking about The Voice, he added: “The Voice UK knockouts, which are pre-recorded, will continue to be broadcast this weekend...

“We have, however, taken the difficult decision to postpone until later this year The Voice UK’s live semi final and final, which were due on air on the 28th March and 4th April, and are working to replace them in the schedule with some bespoke Voice specials."

Carolyn McCall, ITV's CEO, today gave an overview of ITV's response to the coronavirus crisis: “This week has seen an escalation in the impact of the coronavirus with the Government ramping up measures and recommendations that are having profound implications for people and organisations across the UK.

“All businesses are being deeply affected and ITV is no exception, but as a Public Service Broadcaster we remain committed to doing everything we can to continue to provide news, drama, entertainment and factual programmes to our viewers to keep them informed about this crisis and to offer them an escape from it.

“The health of our own people and those who work with us remains our priority and we will implement the latest official guidance.

"I would like to thank everybody for the extra efforts being made in every team across ITV. We are also working closely with our partners in the industry to keep our shows on air.

“Whatever happens, we will continue to broadcast our six channels, which, between them, offer hundreds of hours of content every week for free and accessible to everyone in the UK.”

Britain's Got Talent typically begins in April with the live shows at the end of May.

Elsewhere today, it was confirmed that Eurovision 2020 has been cancelled.