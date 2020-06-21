Big Brother: Best Shows Ever episodes and how to watch online

Big Brother is back on TV with Big Brother: Best Shows Ever on E4 - here's all you need to know.

Join Davina McCall and Rylan Clark-Neal as they revisit some of the most memorable Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother episodes of all time as E4 celebrates the shows 20th anniversary.

Joining the pair are Emma Willis, Dermot O'Leary and a number of former Big Brother housemates.

Watch Big Brother: Best Shows Ever on TV and online

Big Brother: Best Shows Ever air on E4 nightly at 9PM Sunday-Thursdays.

There will be ten episodes running between Sunday, June 14 and Thursday, June 25.

Alongside watching on TV, episodes are available to watch online and catch up on via All 4 Player right here.

Big Brother: Best Shows Ever episodes

Want to know which episodes are featured and what's next? Here's a rundown of all ten episodes in the series...

Episode 1 (June 14) - The One with Craig and Nasty Nick's Showdown

Davina McCall, Rylan Clark-Neal and special guests relive the first ever series and the dramatic moment that made Big Brother an icon

Episode 2 (June 15) - The One with Chantelle's Secret Mission

Davina and Rylan relive Celebrity Big Brother 4, when secret civilian Chantelle Houghton went into the house pretending to be a celeb!

Episode 3 (June 16) - The 'Who IS She?' One

Davina and Rylan remember Nikki Grahame's Diary Room rant in Big Brother 7, one of the most iconic and often-quoted Big Brother moments of all time

Episode 4 (June 17) - The One Where Ulrika and Verne Find Endless Love

Davina and Rylan relive the unforgettable duet between Ulrika Jonsson and Verne Troyer during a task in Celebrity Big Brother 6

Episode 5 (June 18) - The 'Yeah Jackie' One

Davina and Rylan remember the moment when Jackie Stallone made a shock entrance to the Celebrity Big Brother house with her now iconic catchphrase

Episode 6 (June 21) - The 'Would You Like Me to Be the Cat?' One

This episode re-joins the action in the CBB4 house to hear George Galloway utter those eternal words to Rula Lenska, 'Would you like me to be the cat?'

Episode 7 (June 22) - The One With Jade In The Rich Poor Divide

Stepping into 2002, Davina and Rylan look at BB3, where the action builds to a shock twist: the house is split into rich and poor sections. This series kicked off the careers of household names such as Alison Hammond, Adele Roberts, Kate Lawler and the late Jade Goody.

Episode 8 (June 23) - The One With The Tree Of Temptation

From Ivana Trump entering the house to Alex Reid destroying a snowman at the command of a persuasive talking tree - it could only be Celebrity Big Brother 7 - day seven.

Episode 9 (June 24) - The One With The Boxes Task

Relive one of the simplest, yet most entertaining tasks in Big Brother history. It's BB6 - where the housemates are tasked with spending the day in carboard boxes to see who could last the longest.

Episode 10 (June 25) - The Blinking Brilliant One

The final episode in our countdown of Big Brother's best episodes is from BB2. Davina and Rylan watch on as the romance between Helen and Paul unfolds. Plus, Helen tells us how much she likes blinking.

Big Brother's Best Shows Ever airs on E4 at 9PM Sunday-Thursdays.

