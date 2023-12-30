The winners’ single from The Voice UK 2023 has been released to stream and download.

It was duo Jen and Liv who won The Voice UK in tonight’s grand final on ITV.

Fans of Jen & Liv can now download or stream their brand new single I’m Every Woman HERE!

Jen & Liv, guided by their winning coach will.i.am, triumphed in the competition.

Jenna, 21, hailing from Whitley Bay, and Liv, 24, from County Durham, showcased their exceptional talent throughout the series, leading to their ultimate success.

Will.I.Am and Jen and Liv

Under will.i.am’s coaching, they secured a lucrative recording contract with Universal Music, a £50,000 cash prize, and a luxury holiday to Mauritius.

This marks will.i.am’s second victory on The Voice UK and the first time a group has won.

An overjoyed Liv expressed her gratitude: “We are just really grateful, we’ve worked really hard and our families over there, we love them so much. All the coaches, Will you’ve been so life changing for us we just feel amazing, thank you everyone, thank you.”

will.i.am said: “Seeing the girls, they remind me of me and Apl, me and my best friend. To see people who really truly appreciate one another and support one another it just reminds me of the person that I built my dream with and that’s my best friend.”

The Voice UK 2023 featured a stellar line-up of coaches, with Anne-Marie, Olly Murs, Sir Tom Jones, and will.i.am returning to their iconic chairs.

The grand finale, hosted by Emma Willis, was a spectacle of musical talent. It included performances by all four coaches, singing sensation Raye, and Anthonia Edwards, last year’s winner, gracing The Voice UK stage.

The Voice UK airs on ITV1 and ITVX. You can catch up on the series now on demand ahead of its return for a new series next year.