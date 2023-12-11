I'm A Celebrity 2023 voting figures revealed

The I’m A Celebrity 2023 voting percentages for this year’s final results have been announced.

It was reality star Sam Thompson who won I’m A Celebrity 2023 over boxing legend Tony Bellew who finished as runner up, and third placed former politician Nigel Farage.

Millions of votes were cast and here’s just how all the final voting figures worked out…

Final I’m A Celebrity 2023 voting figures

Third place vote:

Sam – 43.35% Tony- 30.87% Nigel – 25.78%

Final vote:

Sam – 56.64% Tony – 43.36%

Speaking after his victory, Sam thanked viewers for making his “dream” come true. “I’ve been wanting to do this show for years,” he told Ant & Dec.

More names taking part in I’m A Celebrity this year included social influencer Nella Rose, restaurant critic and media personality Grace Dent, Italian jockey Frankie Dettori, singer and TV host Marvin Humes and This Morning star Josie Gibson.

Joining them are former EastEnders star Danielle Harold, TV personality Fred Sirieix, soap legend Nick Pickard and US actress and singer Jamie Lynn Spears.

What happened in the final

In the show’s finale, the remaining three contestants each faced their last and challenging Bushtucker Trials.

Tony was first up with the ‘Stakeout’ Trial, where he had to endure jungle critters while strapped to a giant plate. Next was Sam’s turn, facing the ‘Bushtucker Bonanza’ eating Trial. He had to eat various challenging dishes like a witchetty grub, camel’s toe, fish eye and scorpions.

Finally, Nigel took on the ‘Panic Pit’ Trial, staying in a pit for ten minutes alongside creatures like snakes.

After their triumphant Trials, the final three enjoyed a lavish final feast in camp, choosing their favorite meals. Tony’s menu included salt and pepper calamari, fillet steak, treacle sponge, a salted caramel milkshake, and Maltesers as a treat. Sam opted for prawns pil pil, wagyu steak, sticky toffee pudding, an Oreo milkshake, and salt and vinegar crisps. Nigel enjoyed tuna sashimi, roasted duck, apple tart, Australian red wine, and milk chocolate.

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here airs on ITV1 and ITVX

Following the final, the I’m A Celebrity Coming Out show 2023 airs this Wednesday night.