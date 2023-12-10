Here’s all the results from the I’m A Celebrity 2023 final tonight as the winner is crowned.

This evening saw the final three face off in a series of trials before the results of the public vote were announced.

Politician Nigel Farage, reality star Sam Thompson and boxer Tony Bellew were the finalists for I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2023 tonight.

Who won I’m A Celebrity 2023?

In the final tonight it was Sam Thompson who won I’m A Celebrity 2023. He beat Tony Bellew into second place to be crowned King of the Jungle.

Earlier in the final episode, Nigel Farage finished in third place.

Other celebs who took part in this year’s series were singer and presenter Marvin Humes, TV personality Fred Sirieix, Italian jockey Frankie Dettori and US actress and singer Jamie Lynn Spears.

They’re joined by This Morning star Josie Gibson, EastEnders star Danielle Harold, Hollyoaks star Nick Pickard, TV personality and social media influencer Nella Rose, restaurant critic and media personality Grace Dent.

Recap the final

In an intense and dramatic finale, the last three contestants of the show each faced their ultimate Bushtucker Trials.

Ant welcomed them for their final trial, setting the stage for a classic Bushtucker challenge that involved starters, main courses, desserts, drinks, and treats. Dec emphasized that each contestant would face a trial individually, starting with Tony in the ‘Stakeout’ Trial. Here, Tony had to endure being strapped to a giant plate while dealing with various jungle critters for a chance to earn up to five stars, each correlating to different parts of their final meal.

Tony bravely faced the trial and successfully earned all five stars, ensuring a starter, drink, and a special treat for himself and his campmates.

Next up was Sam, who took on the ‘Bushtucker Bonanza’, an eating challenge. He had to consume a series of unappetizing dishes, including a witchetty grub, camel’s toe, fish eye, scorpion, pig’s vagina, and finally a camel’s penis. Despite the daunting nature of the dishes, with encouragement from his fellow contestants who sang JLS’s “Everybody In Love”, Sam completed the trial, earning all five stars and securing the main courses, a drink, and a treat.

Lastly, it was Nigel’s turn, where he faced the ‘Panic Pit’ Trial. His challenge involved staying in a pit for ten minutes, during which he would be joined by various creatures including a snake. Nigel remained calm and composed throughout, even when plunged into darkness towards the end of the trial. Successfully completing it, Nigel earned all five stars, thus securing desserts, a drink, and a treat for the camp.

The finale showcased the determination and bravery of the contestants, with each successfully completing their trials and not letting their team down. This triumphant end was a fitting conclusion to their challenging journey on the show.

You can catch up on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here now on ITVX. The show will return next week with its 2023 I’m A Celebrity Coming Out show.