When to see Stevie and Tobias in Mamma Mia in West End

Fresh off their triumphant win in ITV1’s Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream, Stevie Doc and Tobias Turley are set to take the West End by storm in Mamma Mia!

A date has been confirmed for their debut performance on Monday, 29 January 2024 at the renowned Novello Theatre in London. Tickets are on sale now here

The duo clinched their roles in the grand finale of the reality show, which dazzled audiences with its glitz, glamour, and spectacular performances. Stevie and Tobias emerged victorious, earning the opportunity to play the lead roles of Sophie and Sky in the Mamma Mia! West End production during its 25th anniversary.

The competition spanned eight weeks and was set against the beautiful backdrop of Greece, mirroring the Mamma Mia! setting. Fourteen hopefuls, all aspiring musical theatre performers, showcased their talents.

They received intensive training and mentorship from Mamma Mia!’s choreographer Anthony Van Laast and musical director Martin Lowe. A panel of esteemed judges, including Alan Carr, Jessie Ware, Amber Riley, and Samantha Barks, along with Mamma Mia!’s creator Judy Craymer, narrowed down the contestants to the final four.

The competition for the role of Sophie saw Stevie Doc, a 22-year-old musical theatre teacher from Glasgow, and Esme Bowdler, a 23-year-old barista from Chester, go head-to-head. For the role of Sky, Tobias Turley, a 23-year-old singing waiter from Somerset, and Owen Johnston, a 25-year-old theatre usher from Belfast, were in contention.

Ultimately, it was the British public who had the final say, casting their votes to determine the winners. The announcement was made in a thrilling live broadcast from the Novello Theatre by host Zoe Ball.

Stevie said: “This is something I could never have imagined, and I am so grateful to have been given the opportunity to even be on the show never mind win it!”

Tobias added: “I feel so grateful to everyone at home who voted for me, and to everyone who has worked on this show for always being so kind to me.”

As Stevie and Tobias embark on their journey to the West End, they join a production steeped in history. Since its London premiere in 1999, Mamma Mia! has captivated audiences globally, reaching over 65 million people.

The show’s success has extended beyond the stage, inspiring two hit films. The addition of Stevie and Tobias to the cast for its 25th anniversary is a testament to the enduring appeal and continued evolution of this iconic musical.